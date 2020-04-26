Shelby County reporting more than 90 new coronavirus cases, one new death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is a reporting a spike of more than 90 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, including one new death.

Sunday morning, the Shelby County Health Department said 2,133 people have tested positive for COVID-19. That is 95 more cases than what was reported Saturday, April 25.

The health department says 45 people have died from the virus, one more than Saturday’s death toll.

The health department is also saying 995 people have recovered from the virus.

Nearly 9,200 Shelby County residents have been tested for coronavirus. Saturday morning, Gov. Bill Lee visited a testing site at Christ Community Health Center in Frayser.

Lee said he was confident in his decision to reopen the state.

“Tennesseans have done what’s needed to be done,” Lee said. “The trajectory have gone in the right directions, the numbers have been good and that data is what’s driven our decision.”