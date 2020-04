MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Health officials are reporting more than 1,100 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The health department says 1,147 people have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 26 deaths so far.

A total of 12,500 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county. The health department says 90.8 percent of those people tested negative for the virus.

As of April 10, Tennessee is reporting 4,862 total cases.