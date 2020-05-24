Shelby County reporting more than 100 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Shelby County Health Department is reporting more than 100 new coronavirus cases and one new death in the county.

The health department says 4,309 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That’s 126 more cases than Saturday’s report of 4,183.

According to the health department, 93 people have died from the virus. One new death was reported Sunday morning.

Health officials say that 2,948 people have recovered from the virus, which is more than 68 percent of the reported cases.

Tennessee is reporting a total of 19,789 cases.