Shelby County reporting 90 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Shelby County Health Department is reporting 90 new cases of coronavirus, but no new deaths.

Sunday morning, the health department said 3,230 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county. That’s up from the 3,140 cases reported Saturday.

The health department says the death toll remains at 67 people.

Health officials say nearly 1,900 people–more than 58% of people who tested positive for coronavirus in Shelby County–have recovered. The health department says there are 1,266 current cases.

As of Sunday morning, Tennessee is reporting 14,768 cases of coronavirus in the state, with 7,369 recoveries and 242 deaths. Tennessee is reporting 327 new cases, 358 new recoveries and one new death since Saturday.