Shelby County reporting 37 new confirmed coronavirus cases, one new death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is reporting 37 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one new death.

Saturday morning, the health department said 2,038 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and 44 people have died.

Shelby County reached 2,001 cases Friday afternoon. Saturday morning’s numbers show an increase of 37 cases.

The health department says 944 of those people have recovered.

Friday afternoon was the first time the Shelby County Health Department released data on the number of people who have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say a patient has to remain healthy for 21 days after diagnosis and complete all isolation requirements before they are considered “recovered.”

The health department says more than 22,000 people in the county have been tested for COVID-19.