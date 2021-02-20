Shelby County opens Whitehaven COVID-19 vaccination site for Saturday and Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Shelby County Health Department says the Whitehaven COVID-19 vaccination site will be open this weekend.

The health department says the Southwest Tennessee Community College Whitehaven vaccination site will be open Saturday and Sunday. You must have an appointment to get vaccinated.

The health department says these are make-up days for people who missed their appointments over the past two weeks due to the winter storms.

Those who had an appointment for February 11 or February 12 have been rescheduled to Saturday. Anyone who had an appointment for February 16, February 18 or February 19 have been rescheduled for this Sunday.