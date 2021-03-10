Shelby County opens vaccines up to more with high-risk conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department announced more high-risk conditions have been added to Phase 1c and are now eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.
The following individuals are now eligible to receive the vaccine:
- Those household members age 16 and older living with a pregnant woman
- People over the age of 16 with Down Syndrome
- People over the age of 16 with progressive neuromuscular diseases like ALS, multipe sclerosis or muscular dystrophy
The following conditions were already eligible for the vaccine under phase 1c:
- Chronic renal disease
- COPD
- Pulmonary fibrosis or moderate-severe asthma
- Obesity (BMI > 30)
- Heart conditions, including heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy and hypertension
- Sickle cell disease
- Cerebrovascular disease or stroke
- Dementia
- Liver disease
Caregivers of these individuals are also eligibile along with pregnant women.
If you do not have any of these conditions but are over the age of 65, you are also elgibile for the vaccine.