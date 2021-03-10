Shelby County opens vaccines up to more with high-risk conditions

FILE – This Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 file photo shows influenza vaccine syringes at the L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan’s Community Resource Center’s Free Drive-Thru vaccination event in Los Angeles. February is usually the peak of flu season, with doctors’ offices and hospitals packed with suffering patients. But not in 2021. Flu has virtually disappeared, with reports coming in at far lower levels than anything seen in decades. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department announced more high-risk conditions have been added to Phase 1c and are now eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

The following individuals are now eligible to receive the vaccine:

Those household members age 16 and older living with a pregnant woman

People over the age of 16 with Down Syndrome

People over the age of 16 with progressive neuromuscular diseases like ALS, multipe sclerosis or muscular dystrophy

The following conditions were already eligible for the vaccine under phase 1c:

Chronic renal disease

COPD

Pulmonary fibrosis or moderate-severe asthma

Obesity (BMI > 30)

Heart conditions, including heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy and hypertension

Sickle cell disease

Cerebrovascular disease or stroke

Dementia

Liver disease

Caregivers of these individuals are also eligibile along with pregnant women.

If you do not have any of these conditions but are over the age of 65, you are also elgibile for the vaccine.