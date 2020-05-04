Shelby County officials monitor COVID-19 outbreak at university area care facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Outbreaks in senior care facilities remain a major concern in Shelby County, as health officials reported more deaths and dozens more cases over the weekend.

Highlands of Memphis Health and Rehab Center on Norriswood in the university area has the largest COVID-19 outbreak yet with 53 cases, according to the Shelby County Health Department.

The health department said 42 residents and 11 staff have confirmed cases.

WREG reached out to management at Highlands of Memphis. Staff said they did not have a statement or an outbreak, even though health officials stand by their data.

“We have been doing targeted testing a variety of the nursing homes to get a better sense of their surveillance data, but a cross-section in time to get a better understanding of who’s symptomatic and asymptomatic,” health department director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said.

Haushalter said her team is working to stop the spread of the virus at these nursing home, rehab or assisted living facilities throughout the county.

As of Monday afternoon, only one had been resolved.

In all, 133 residents and 73 employees tested positive for COVID-19. Sadly, there have been 18 deaths.

“Now that we are having more cases amongst the elderly, we will see an increase of deaths,” Haushalter said. “We will monitor that as well.”

The state said senior care facilities with two or more cases are required to report it. Health officials will then deploy a strike team to trace the spread and also make sure staff has safety guidelines in place and enough personal protective equipment.

Dr. Jeff Warren, who’s a city councilman and on the COVID-19 task force, said testing also remains key.

“The health department is doing a great job going out to nursing homes and at-risk communities and doing prevalent studies there,” Dr. Warren said. “They’re trying to crank up testing on employees.”

State health officials said a COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home is considered resolved when there are two incubation periods, or 28 days, with no new confirmed cases. As of now, there’s only one resolved outbreak at Carriage Court in East Memphis.