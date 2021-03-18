Shelby County moves into new vaccination phase, will start vaccinating more workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Shelby County Health Department has announced the county will move into a new phase of vaccination that makes the vaccine available to more workers.

The department said Thursday Shelby County is moving into Phase 2a/2b. According to the state of Tennessee, critical infrastructure workers will now qualify for vaccination.

That list includes those who work in transportation, social services, public infrastructure and corrections. The department says Phase 2a/2b also includes those 55 or older.

Click here to view the full list of those who qualify.

You can visit https://covid19.memphistn.gov/ or call 901-222- 7468 (SHOT) to make a vaccination appointment.