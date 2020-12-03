Shelby County health officials speak out on regulating events, vaccine availability

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Shelby County health officials are speaking out on the rise of COVID-19 in the county, concerns about a spike after a large gathering this past weekend in Hickory Hill, and how and when the vaccine will be available in the county.

In Love Memphis, the site of a weekend gathering of hundreds of people, is now temporarily shut down. Thursday, Shelby County Health Department said it was behind the closing.

“Yes, that particular facility was closed yesterday under the direction of the health department,” said health department director Alisa Haushalter.

Haushalter says the earlier part of that evening there was compliance to masking and social distancing.

“We require 18 feet between the singer and this case the DJs and the audience, but as the night went on there was less adherence to the health directive,” Haushalter said.

Health experts say they have some authority to monitor events, but owners and managers must comply to health directives.

“We do not have sufficient resources in Shelby County to police every event and stay there for the entire event,” Haushalter said.

There were no fines, but violators can’t reopen their business for at least two weeks and must submit a plan of how they’ll reopen safely.

“That includes the owner of the busines, DJs who are told to stop playing, but didn’t stop playing, but also individuals who went to the event and opted to take their masks off and not social distance. They’re all encourage to get tested,” Haushalter said.

Health leaders also gave a timetable when a COVID-19 vaccine will reach everyone in Shelby County.

“We don’t expect a vaccine to available to the average citizen—those not at high risk—until next year, 2021, and estimates are from March, April or June,” Haushalter said.

The challenge now is recruiting registered nurses, EMTs, paramedics, pharmacists and colleges to administer the vaccine.

“We are ready to receive the vaccine in Shelby County. We can mobilize very quickly. I’ll use the opportunity to call for volunteers so that we’ll have medical reserve corps,” Haushalter said.

The health department will be offering free testing for the next three weekends. They say if you think you are sick, have symptoms or been exposed, you should get tested.