Shelby County Health Department to open more vaccination sites

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just days after confusion and congestion at a vaccination site in Memphis, the Shelby County Health Department announced they will be opening more locations.

Besides the Pipkin building, health department director Dr. Alisa Haushalter says they are offering vaccines at the Appling Emissions Station on Appling City Cove, but that’s for people getting their second dose.

“And then we also are providing vaccines at our commodity food property on Bellevue, and we’re very pleased to say that we had 153 seniors who were vaccinated,” Haushalter said.

She says they will be vaccinating there on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“The first doses will continue to be administered over the course of the next few months in order to adequately cover this community,” said Dr. Judy Martin with the Shelby County Health Department.

The department will announce when people can get their second shot.

They also have plans to open a vaccination location at the Whitehaven Center on Finley Road soon. That’s part of a partnership with Southwest Tennessee Community College.

“Southwest is proud to partner with Shelby County government to help deliver the vaccine to Shelby County residents. Our Whitehaven center is an excellent location for this project,” said Dr. Tracy Hall, president of Southwest Tennessee Community College. “It’s a familiar, welcoming location and it’s conveniently located in a well-known Memphis neighborhood and it’s easily accessible.”

You can click here for more information on Shelby County’s vaccination sites.