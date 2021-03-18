Shelby County Health Department speaks out after state finds no expired COVID-19 vaccines were administered

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Thursday, the Shelby County Health Officer wanted to make it clear to the public that a recent report by the CDC and the state showed they did not administer any expired vaccine doses.

Shelby County health officer Dr. Bruce Randolph was on the offensive regarding concerns over the health department’s vaccine distribution.

“So, we’ve gotten blamed for something the health department and the staff didn’t do, and I think it’s my job as the health officer to bring that out,” Randolph said. “I know we’ve taken some unjustified criticism in the media, but I want to tell you this report in my opinion exonerates us, and it shows we did our job.”

A report from the CDC and the Tennessee Health Department looked into possible mismanagement at the health department, but it confirmed the county did not administer expired vaccine doses.

“I want people to feel assured that the vaccine that you received was valid, stable and subsequently should be effective,” Randolph said.

He says it hasn’t t been proven that any vaccine was stolen. He also says the health department didn’t administer the vaccine to children.

“And the vaccination of children did not occur as a result of a Shelby County nurse or staff person rendering that vaccine,” Randolph said, “and that’s something that needs to be brought out.”

As for new vaccine appointments this week, the city canceled public appointments Wednesday due to severe weather, but it warns against just showing up to get your shot.

“If you had an appointment and haven’t rescheduled yet, you need to reschedule at covid19.memphistn.gov or call 222-shot line,” said Memphis Fire Department director Gina Sweat.

The city is also beginning to target more communities not getting the vaccine.

“We’ve identified the ten lowest zip codes of uptake for the vaccine, and we’re targeting our popup pod strategies to those areas to get into those communities to really increase their capacity and ability to come out and get the vaccine,” Sweat said.

Sweat also says the city will make new COVID-19 appointments available by noon Friday. It also plans to open a Melrose High School pop-up site in the very near future.