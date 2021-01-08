Shelby County Health Department will resume COVID-19 vaccinations Jan. 12. Here’s how to make an appointment

A health care worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, during a free community clinic offered by Hidalgo County in the town of Mercedes. (Courtesy Photo)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department said it will resume COVID-19 vaccinations Jan. 12 after a commitment from the state to receive about 8,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine per week through the end of January.

The health department will offer vaccinations by appointment only at the Pipkin Building at the Shelby County Fairgrounds each Tuesday – Saturday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Those over age 75, first responders and health care staff are among those eligible. A complete list is below.

Appointments may be made at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/JanCOVID19Signup, or by calling 901-222-SHOT (7468) beginning 8 a.m., Monday, January 11.

The county reported Thursday that it had used all its initial allotment of vaccine and had earlier closed two vaccination sites.

During January, the vaccine will be available to all persons listed in the 1a1 groups, including:

• First responders with direct public exposure including EMS, law

enforcement, and fire fighters

• Staff working at COVID-19 mass testing sites

• Staff and residents of long-term care facilities, residential homes for the

aged, and staff and residents of assisted living centers who have direct

contact with residents or contact with potentially infectious materials

• Staff of other congregate care facilities such as homes for the intellectually

or developmentally disabled, detention centers, Staff of Department of

Children’s Services residential facilities, rehabilitation hospitals and

psychiatric hospitals who have direct patient contact or contact with

potentially infectious materials

• Home health care staff with direct patient contact

• Individuals > 18 years or older who cannot live independently due to

serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental

disability

• Providers of K-12 or university student health services who have direct

patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials

• Funeral/mortuary service providers

• Health care workers, including:

• Primary care providers and staff

• Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients

• Pharmacists and staff

• Patient transport

• Outpatient therapists

• Urgent visit center providers and staff

• Environmental services

• Oral health providers

• Behavioral health providers

• Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens

• Individuals age 75 and over

All those presenting for vaccination should be prepared to bring identification and proof

of eligibility, including proof of age, a professional license, or a letter from an employer.