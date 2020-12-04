Shelby County Health Department issues new directive ordering isolation of coronavirus patients

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Shelby County Health Department is issuing a new directive that orders the isolation of coronavirus patients.

The measure is being taken as the number of infections and deaths continues to rise.

The letter is going to local doctors Thursday night ordering attending physicians to notify the head of household the infected patient must go into isolation and remain there until they’re released by the county health department.

The isolation period will reportedly end after 10 days if “the person’s symptoms are resolve and they are without fever for 24 hours.” The directive states patients do not need to be retested after they have completed the isolation period.

The directive also states only physicians, “or other person/or persons duly authorized by applicable state law,” can establish or remove a quarantine or isolation.

This is a new, more aggressive approach to fighting the virus.

The Shelby County Health Department reported 49,631 cases Thursday, an increase of 368 cases. Health officials say the current seven-day average of new cases in the county is 471 per day.