Shelby County family’s adoption process delayed by coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG spoke with a Shelby County family who says the coronavirus outbreak has delayed their adoption process.

They’re not giving their names because they want to protect their family’s privacy, but they’re also speaking out for other families facing the same thing.

“We were matched with a birth mom in Kentucky in August 2019,” the family told us. “We got the call. We went there the same day and got her. She’s been with us ever since then.”

This family is trying to finalize baby girl’s adoption but can’t because of court closures. More on the impact and what they think should be done—tonight at 5 on @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/F9VroskJpa — Stacy Jacobson (@StacyJacobsonTV) March 19, 2020

They had a hearing scheduled at Shelby County Chancery Court this month to finalize the adoption. But the court, like many others, cancelled their hearing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“All we need is to see a judge and to sign the adoption decree. That’s it,” the family said.

They need that decree to move forward with their lives, getting their daughter life insurance, and filing taxes. They’re worried as the tax deadline gets closer, because they don’t want to lose out.

“One of the things about adoption is there’s a $14,000 tax credit. Everything we spent we’d get back,” the family said. “But we can’t do that because we don’t have the decree.”

They’re hoping the federal government considers delaying the tax deadline this year. They also want local courts to consider video options, like they’re doing in other areas already.

The family has contacted the offices of leaders, including Mayor Jim Strickland, Mayor Lee Harris and Governor Bill Lee. None of them have offered help.

A representative for Shelby County Chancery Court said they’re still doing emergency adoptions, but confirmed other cases have been stopped. They say they hope to have more guidance by the end of the month and will consider options for ongoing cases then.