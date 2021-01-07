Shelby County facing shortage of COVID-19 vaccine

A health care worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, during a free community clinic offered by Hidalgo County in the town of Mercedes. (Courtesy Photo)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is facing a shortage of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The news comes as the county is on the verge of reaching 1,000 deaths from the coronavirus, in the middle of what health experts say is the worst part of the pandemic.

“We are currently administering the last doses in our first allocation of vaccine from the state,” the Shelby County Health Department said in a release Thursday morning. “We have made multiple requests for more vaccine. However, at this time, we have not received word from the state regarding when we will receive additional vaccine and how much we will receive.”

Health officials said they’re not currently taking appointments for vaccinations. They’re hoping other vaccine manufacturers and the state can provide some relief.

“Other communities similar to ours have more demand than we have vaccine available. So the state is looking to see how they can reallocate doses and move those around to increase the supply,” David Sweat with the Shelby County Health Department said.

For now the current safer at home health directive expires January 22. The public is being warned to mask up and social distance to avoid everything closing.

“People themselves must become more responsible or compliant. I mean short of closing everything down, I’m not of the opinion that is a viable option,” said Dr. Bruce Randolph with the health department.

More enforcement is being planned, not just for restaurants but other businesses such as warehouses, where the health department says there are known cases.

As of Thursday in Shelby County, there have more more than 71,000 cases since March, and there are currently 661 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, the highest number to date.