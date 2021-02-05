Shelby County educators, parents respond to Gov. Bill Lee’s demand to reopen schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Educators with the United Education Association, parents and other county leaders gathered on a Zoom call Friday to respond to Tennessee governor Bill Lee, who has recently pushed for schools to re-open for learning in a physical classroom.

Those on the call say while they want to return, they believe the thousands of people working in those classrooms should have priority access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

They say going back now would primarily hurt Shelby and Davidson counties where the vaccine is not as readily available.

“It’s unfair, it’s unsafe and it has no base in science,” said Danette Stokes, president of United Education Association.

They also said SCS classrooms do not allow for proper social distancing and ventilation is not up to par.

As many across the country are concerned about going back to in-person learning, the Centers for Disease Control recently released an article saying evidence shows schools can re-open if plenty of precautions are taken.

“It’s time for our state leaders in Nashville to step up and provide the resources that our students need to learn in a safe and healthy environment,” Stokes said.

Right now, there is no date here in Shelby County when in-person learning could resume.