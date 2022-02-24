MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Shelby County Health Department director says cases numbers are beginning to look drastically better as Memphis and Shelby County approach the two year anniversary of when the first reported COVID case was reported on March 8, 2020.

“You all have done a wonderful job. We’re closing in on two years of a global pandemic and I couldn’t be prouder to be standing in front of you talking about the numbers being as low as they are,” said Shelby County Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor.

The total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic: more than 236, 036.

The seven-day average per day is now 191. That’s down from 458 two weeks ago.

“What I do know that we are seeing all of the numbers drop across age groups and we are really excited about that,” Taylor said.

Recent hospitalizations are down to 226. Two weeks ago, more than 390 patients were hospitalized with COVID.

Currently, there are 1,996 active cases and active cases among children aged zero to 17 have dropped to 220 this week.



“Of course, we know that MIS-C is a bad outcome for kids who’ve had COVID and we have had cases in the county, but as far as I know those rates are decreasing,” Taylor said.

The health department is encouraging people to continue to get tested.

“We know a lot of people have received their allotment of at-home testing kits from the federal government and so it’s very important that folks are continuing to know their status so that we can keep these numbers contained,” Taylor said.

Dr. Taylor says last year the COVID Task Force set a goal of having 70 percent of Shelby County vaccinated. She says right now more than 51 percent of the total population is fully vaccinated