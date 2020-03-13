Shelby County coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first Shelby County coronavirus patient has been discharged from the hospital and will recover at home, according to officials.

A Baptist Memorial Hospital spokesperson confirmed the patient was released from the hospital Friday.

The spokesperson said no hospital staff or other patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

This first coronavirus case in the county was confirmed last Sunday.

There is currently one other person who was diagnosed with coronavirus in Shelby County. Both patients were friends and traveled to and from New Orleans together in recent weeks.