Shelby County coronavirus cases surpass 350

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are currently 362 confirmed coronavirus cases in Shelby County, the health department said Sunday morning.

The number of confirmed cases increased by 87 overnight.

One death is included in the case total. Both Shelby County and DeSoto County reported their first coronavirus-related deaths Saturday morning.

“This is another sign of the seriousness of the novel coronavirus,” Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said in a statement sent through the health department. “That’s why we are ramping up testing capacity, encouraging employers to offer more alternative work solutions, and asking the public to limit nonessential activity.”

As of Saturday afternoon, there are a total of 1373 confirmed cases in Tennessee, including six deaths and 118 hospitalizations.

The health department is asking residents to call the coronavirus hotline at 833-943-1658 if they have questions about the virus.

The health department says it has received more than 1,700 calls since the hotline was started.