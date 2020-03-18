Shelby County confirms fourth case of coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department confirmed a fourth case of coronavirus in the metro area.

The fourth patient came into contact with visitors from another state. It is not related to any of the other confirmed cases in the area.

The patient is in isolation and receiving treatment at a local hospital.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health the state has confirmed at least 73 cases of the coronavirus. That number will rise considering several counties have confirmed cases that are not reflected on the agency’s website.

