Shelby County completes COVID-19 testing at Division of Corrections

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County government said they’ve completed coronavirus testing at the Division of Corrections.

According to the data, 700 of the nearly 1,500 inmates and 120 of the 517 staff members and contractors were tested for COVID-19. Six inmates and 13 employees had positive results from the testing.

The cases appeared to be non-life threatening as no one had to be hospitalized.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said it was one of the largest testing efforts since the pandemic began. The tests, any associated fees and the protective equipment used were all paid for by the state health department.