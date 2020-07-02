Several Memphis restaurants temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several popular restaurants are temporarily closing their doors after someone tested positive for the coronavirus.

In an announcement Thursday, Packed House Productions (PHP) – which includes Aldo’s Pizza Pies, Bardog Tavern, Slider Inn and Momma’s – said they learned on Wednesday that one of their employees received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

The individual doesn’t work at any specific establishment but does visit each, potentially exposing employees and patrons at those locations.

“Out of an abundance of caution and commitment to doing the right thing concerning our hard-working employees and loyal customer base, we made the decision to shut down all establishments, when, after conducting a cursory contact tracing inquiry, we saw this as a good opportunity to request every employee that works for us to be tested for coronavirus.”

Employees who test negative will return to work and those who don’t will be told to stay home. That means when the businesses reopen there may be changes to the hours based on employee availability.

Upon their reopening, temperature checks, masks and social distancing will continued to be enforced.