ServiceMaster sanitizes Memphis Police cars for free

CORDOVA, Tenn. — ServiceMaster is sanitizing Memphis Police Department vehicles as the department fights a COVID-19 outbreak.

ServiceMaster may not have as many customers as it normally does because of the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean their employees aren’t just as busy.

“Yesterday were the Shelby County fire stations again. Today we got Memphis PD, tomorrow we’ll go back to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office,” said Matthew Little with ServiceMaster.

On Thursday, they were spraying down Memphis Police cruisers at the Appling Farms precinct with a hospital-grade disinfectant. They’ll clean at least 50 vehicles in as little as two hours.

And it’s all for free.

ServiceMaster said it’s the least they can do for the people who keep them safe.

So far, 31 MPD employees have tested positive for COVID-19, and right now, 88 are in quarantine.

Police said officers spend the majority of their day inside the cars, and the safety of those officers and the public is their top concern.