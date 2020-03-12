Six presumed cases of coronavirus reported in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The state of Arkansas has reported six total presumed cases of the coronavirus.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said the six people seem to be located in and around four counties: Jefferson, Grant, Pulaski and Saline.

The state recommended that the schools in those four counties close for the next two weeks.

The health department confirmed the state’s first case on Wednesday.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson said the agency tested a Pine Bluff man for the coronavirus. That test was sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

The patient has a history of traveling out of state and has been in isolation at an Arkansas hospital.

In response to the case, Hutchison announced he will be signing an executive order declaring a public health emergency in the state.