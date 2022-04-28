MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Second doses of COVID-19 booster shots are now available at the Shelby County Health Department’s Immunization Clinic.

The Shelby County Health Department says second booster doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available at the clinic at 814 Jefferson Avenue in room 207.

“Additional booster doses provide added protection for those most vulnerable to COVID-19,” Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor said in a statement. “I also want to take this opportunity to continue to promote the first and second vaccine doses, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls the ‘primary series’ of COVID-19 vaccinations. While boosters are important, it is even more important for those who are not yet vaccinated to get their first and second vaccine doses.”

You are qualified for a second booster shot if you meet any of the following requirements:

Anyone age 50 or older may receive the second booster dose if four or more months have passed since they received the first booster dose.

Anyone age 12-17 with an immunocompromising condition who received a first booster at least four months ago. (Pfizer only available for this age.)

Anyone age 18 years or older with an immunocompromising condition who received a first booster at least four months ago.

Anyone age 18 or older who received Johnson and Johnson vaccine as a first shot and a booster shot, who had the booster shot at least four months ago.