State: Second coronavirus case confirmed in Shelby County

3D art based in microscope images of the corona virus from the 2020 outbreak in Wuhan, China

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State health officials said Thursday that Shelby County has its second confirmed coronavirus case.

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed the county’s second case around 2 p.m. Thursday. Local health department officials have not confirmed the state’s information.

No details about the second Shelby County were released.

The state of Tennessee also now has 18 confirmed coronavirus cases, up from nine cases a day ago.

Six cases have been confirmed in Davidson County, one in Knox County, one in Sullivan County and eight in Williamson County.

This story is developing.