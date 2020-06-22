SCS survey: Roughly 8 in 10 students have access to online learning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools has a clearer picture of how many students have the tools they need for online learning.



More than 60,000 parents were surveyed by the district on whether they have internet access and whether they had accessed learning resources online or by other means.

A majority of the families who answered a survey from the district said they used the academic resources provided to them by the district during the pandemic.

The results suggest 8 out of every 10 students in SCS appear to have access to internet for online learning, and 7 out of every 10 students have access to technology like computers, laptops, and tablets.

The SCS board this month approved a $45 million that will provide internet, laptops and tablets to all students. Most of the plan will be funded by money from the CARES act.

Shelby County Schools closed due to the pandemic in March, and finished out the academic year by offering courses and instruction through other means, including online and in paper packets.

District leaders haven’t yet decided how much in-person class time students will have in the coming school year.

Below: Responses from elementary school parents on one of the survey questions