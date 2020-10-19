SCS says students may return to in-person classes in January

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools district leaders say they are planning for students to return to classrooms in phases, beginning in January.

Students in pre-K through 5th grade and those with special needs would return to in-person learning in early January, SCS said. Grades 6-12 would return in mid-January.

Parents may choose in-person or virtual learning for their child for the remainder of the year. Students who do not have a learning option selected by October 30 will be automatically enrolled in the in-person option for the remainder of the school year.

Get more information at scsk12.org/learningoptions.

Schools in Shelby County, Tennessee’s largest school district, closed in March when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Students have been attending virtual classes online.

As we return to in-person learning in January, we will take a phased approach, starting with our Pre-K – 5 and exceptional children. Students will stay with their current teachers, so learning can continue seamlessly. SAFETY, preparation, and service are key to our plan! pic.twitter.com/fRouiAuSqx — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) October 19, 2020