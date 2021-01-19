Rep. Kustoff said he is quaranting due to COVID-19 exposure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Congressman David Kustoff is quarantining after coming in close contact with someone who had COVID-19, his office said Tuesday.

Rep. Kustoff said he tested negative for the virus Monday, but had been advised to self-quarantine by the attending physician of the United States Congress.

Kustoff, a Republican who represents much of West Tennessee and eastern parts of Shelby County in Tennessee’s 8th District, said he will work remotely for now.

He did not specify where he may have come into contact with someone who had the virus.