Pfizer vs. Moderna: Medical expert explains the difference between the vaccines

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FDA is expected to approve a second coronavirus vaccine for emergency use sometime Friday. That would put two COVID-19 vaccinations on the fast track.

But what is the difference between Moderna’s and Pfizer’s?

Vaccines coming fast to every state. Pfizer and now Moderna are the first two. Baptist Memorial Health Care System Pharmacy administrator Jillian Foster says they are ready.

“All of us as a health scare team, everyone is very motivated to receive those vaccines as soon as we can,” Foster said.

She says while both vaccines protect against COVID-19, there are some differences between the two.

The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for people 16 and older, while Moderna is approved for those 18 and older, likely based on the ages of those in the test trial. While both vaccines require two doses, Pfizer requires 21 days between the first and second dose. Moderna requires 28 days.

And the Pfizer vaccine requires an ultra-low temperature storage of negative 70 degrees Celsius. The Moderna vaccine doesn’t have to be kept as cold.

Both vaccines meet FDA requirements of effectiveness.

“Both were held to the same criteria that FDA was looking for them to be 50% or more effective in preventing an individual from getting COVID-19. Both Moderna and Pfizer were greater than 90% effective,” Foster said.

Both vaccines will go out to health care workers first. A facility’s ability to store them at proper temperatures could determine which vaccine that facility gets.

Baptist Hospitals in Mississippi should get their first Moderna vaccines next week. Tennessee Baptist facilities will get it a week later.

“Our teams have communications plans ready and plans in place to allow our employees to be scheduled and try to get the vaccine to them as quickly as we can,” Foster said.

With both the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccine, you are required to get two doses in order for the vaccine to be over 90% effective.