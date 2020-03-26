Organizers postpone Mempho Music Festival until 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Organizers of the Mempho Music Festival postponed the event for 2020.

In an announcement posted to their social media pages, organizers said the decision was made after spring festivals began rescheduling their events for the fall due to the U.S. Disease Control and Prevention’s mass gatherings recommendation.

“This sudden shift has presented unique challenges in what will likely be a crowded and compressed festival season,” they said.

Specifically, the Beale Street Music Festival was rescheduled for October – the same month as Mempho Music Festival. This would have significantly limited both production and personnel resources available locally, along with limiting the artists themselves.

With that in mind, organizers decided to postpone until 2021.