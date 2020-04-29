Officials: More than 750 inmates at seven Tennessee prisons test positive for coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Officials say the number of COVID-19 cases among inmates in seven Tennessee prisons has jumped to more than 750 as a round of mass testing begins at a CoreCivic facility northeast of Nashville.

Tennessee’s Department of Correction said in a news release that eight inmates have been hospitalized among the 756 prisoners who have tested positive statewide for the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

No deaths have been reported, and the vast majority of the positive cases are not symptomatic.

Mass testing of all inmates has begun at the CoreCivic-operated Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, where 93 prisoners have tested positive.