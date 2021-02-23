New website shows Tennessee residents closest vaccine locations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Need to know where to find a COVID-19 vaccine station near you? The state of Tennessee has an app for that.

The vaccination location finder went live on the state’s website Tuesday. You can find it by clicking here.

Input your address or ZIP code in the box at the top left, and a map shows you the location of the nearest pharmacies and health departments offering the shots. You can click to request an appointment.

On Wednesday, the Shelby County Health Department will move into Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. This phase makes vaccination available to residents who are 65 years and older, teachers, and childcare staff. Those who were eligible in earlier phases like healthcare workers can also register.

Information on first and second dose appointments in Shelby County can be found at https://www.shelby.community/