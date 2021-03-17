New Shelby County health directive lifting restaurant rules, new face mask rules go in effect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new health directive lifting some restrictions on businesses goes in effect Wednesday in Shelby County, along with a new directive on face masks.

New changes in the health directive include:

Related Content New health, mask directives coming soon in Shelby County

· Increase in number of people at tables to 8 instead of 6.

· Persons seated together must be of the same family unit or close contact group.

· Bartenders are encouraged to wear a face shield or double mask while serving multiple groups at the bar, but are not required to do so.

· Operating hours for dine-in service ends at 1 am (customers may stay until 1:30 to complete meal/payment arrangements).

· Two hour limit for food service is removed.

· Any location that serves beer or alcohol must serve food as required by state law (and have a permit to do so).

· Removes the requirement of maintaining contact tracing records.

Key changes in Face Mask Directive No. 5:

· Face masks are required pursuant to this directive. Medical or procedure grade masks are recommended but not required; coverings which are made of suitable layered fabrics are acceptable but scarves, ski masks, and balaclavas are not substitutes for masks.

· Persons who cannot medically tolerate wearing a face covering are not required to wear a face shield, and no person declining to wear a face covering because of a medical condition is required to produce verifying medical documentation.

The Shelby County Health Department says while the COVID-19 virus remains a threat, these revisions are deemed allowable now because the community has experienced reduced transmission of the virus for a period of greater than 14 days.

Weekly COVID-19 test positivity rates are the lowest they been since October.