Nearly 400 detainees, employees at Shelby County Jail tested for coronavirus

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Hundreds of detainees and employees at the main jail were tested for COVID-19 on Friday, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

The department, in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, collected samples from nearly 400 detainees and employees.

The results will be available next week.

There are currently 1,757 detainees in the Shelby County Jail, 162 at Jail East and 62 at the Juvenile Detention Center. All detainees and employees at each of those facilities have been issued masks.

As of Friday, eight detainees have tested positive for coronavirus. Two were hospitalized and one recovered.