Nearly 1,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County, no new deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is reporting nearly 1,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19, but no new deaths.

Sunday morning, Shelby County health officials said 1,766 people have tested positive for COVID-19. It’s an increase of 35 cases since Saturday morning.

Shelby County’s death toll remains at 37.

The health department did not say how many of those people are considered “recovered.”

Map of Shelby County COVID-19 cases by zip code

As of Sunday morning, the state of Tennessee is reporting a total of 6,762 confirmed cases, with 57 of those cases being in Tipton County.

The health department reports that more than 18,000 people in the county have been tested for COVID-19. Health officials and community leaders have been emphasized the need for more testing, particularly in under-served areas of the city.

Saturday morning, several testing sites began popping up across the state as a part of Gov. Bill Lee’s order to provide free, statewide COVID-19 testing.