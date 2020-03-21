Nashville health officials confirm Tennessee’s first coronavirus death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —Nashville health officials have confirmed a Nashville resident has died due to complications from coronavirus.

This is the first reported COVID-19-related death in Tennessee.

According to a release from the Metro Public Health Department, the resident was a 73-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

“This is a tragic loss of life, and we extend our heartfelt condolences with the family,” said Mayor John Cooper. “Even though the majority of people diagnosed with COVID-19 have experienced mild symptoms, we know that the virus can be life-threatening, and we need everyone to take steps to protect themselves and each other.”

There are currently 228 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee. There are a total of 110 confirmed cases in Davidson County, and 30 confirmed cases in Shelby County.