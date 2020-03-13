‘Mulan’, ‘F9’ among growing list of films delayed due to coronavirus

Disney’s “Mulan,” potentially one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, has been delayed because of the coronavirus.

Disney announced it was moving the film’s release out of an abundance of caution. The film, a live-action remake of the beloved 1998 animated film about a Chinese female warrior, was set to debut in North America on March 27.

The company also said that it is moving the films “The New Mutants” and “Antlers,” which were set to hit theaters in North America on April 3 and April 17, respectively.

Disney added that it is looking at new potential release dates for all three movies.

“Mulan” cost $200 million to make and was expected to make a big splash around the world, especially in China. The film tells the story of Mulan, a legendary fighter from ancient China who disguises herself as a man to take her elderly father’s place in the army and protect her country from invaders. The film has an international cast led by Yifei Liu.

The films join a growing list of movies that have been postponed due to the virus. “No Time To Die,” the upcoming James Bond film from MGM that was slated for an April 10 opening, has been pushed back to November.

Fast and Furious, one of the most popular movie franchises in Hollywood, is delaying its next film until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Universal Pictures)

Universal said it was delaying “F9,” the next film in the lucrative Fast and Furious franchise. Originally set to open May 22, “F9” will instead be released April 2, 2021.

“To our family of Fast fans everywhere, we feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga. That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film,” the film’s official Facebook page, said on Thursday. “It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.”

“While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration,” the statement added. “We’ll see you next spring.”

The action series from Universal is a major international brand that makes most of its money from overseas theaters. The franchise’s last film, 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious,” made more than 81% of its $1.2 billion gross outside of the United States.

Add the sequel to “A Quiet Place” to the growing list things impacted by the coronavirus. Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe) and Evelyn (Emily Blunt) brave the unknown in “A Quiet Place Part II.” (Courtesy of Jonny Cournoyer)

Paramount Pictures also said on Thursday it will postpone “A Quiet Place II” in light of the pandemic.

“After much consideration, and in light of the ongoing and developing situation concerning coronavirus and restrictions on global travel and public gatherings, Paramount Pictures will be moving the worldwide release of A Quiet Place Part II,” the studio said in a statement provided to CNN on Thursday.

“We believe in and support the theatrical experience, and we look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace.”

The sequel to 2018 thriller starring Emily Blunt was scheduled to open in theaters on Friday, March 20.

A new release date has not yet been announced.

John Krasinski tweeted about the delay on Thursday.

“As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie … I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together!,” he tweeted. “So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!”

Disney’s rescheduling of “Mulan” came after the company announced it was closing Disneyland because of the outbreak.

The outbreak has caused more than 4,000 deaths worldwide and has disrupted the global marketplace. It’s forced the closure of theaters in Italy, Korea and China — the second biggest movie market in the world behind the United States.