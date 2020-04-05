More than 750 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is reporting more than 750 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 11 deaths.

The health department is reporting 48 new confirmed cases and one additional death since Saturday morning. More than 8,500 people have been tested for coronavirus in the county.

According to the health department, the majority of the cases are found in people between the ages of 21-30. The second highest age group is 31-40.

As of Saturday afternoon, there are a total of 3,321 confirmed cases in Tennessee.