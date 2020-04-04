More than 700 cases of coronavirus reported in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department says confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county have surpassed 700.

The health department is reporting 706 people have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 10 coronavirus deaths in the county.

It’s an increase of 66 cases since Friday morning. The health department said they expected to see an increase of cases.

Many health officials say there will be a “surge” of cases around mid-April. Health officials are continuing to emphasize the importance of social distancing and personal hygiene as the number of cases increases.

The health department says more than 8,100 people have been tested for coronavirus in Shelby County.

The state of Tennessee is currently reporting 3,067 confirmed cases, including 37 deaths.

If you have questions about the coronavirus, you can call the health department’s COVID-19 hotline at 833-943-1658.