MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water says 122 of their employees were in quarantine at one point.

Of those, only 16 have tested positive for the virus. At least 87 have returned to work and 35 are still out. Six employees are still waiting for test results.

Sadly, one employee has died.

“We are working with the Health Dept for contact tracing and making changes as needed,” the company said in a tweet. “All employees are required to wear masks.”