Mississippi shelter-in-place order now in effect

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — With his shelter-in-place order now in effect, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves discussed Mississippi's fight against COVID-19 Friday.

“Previous generations were called to World Wars. We are called to stay at home,” Gov. Reeves said.

In fact, residents are required to stay at home, but they can leave to do essential things like go to the doctor or pick up groceries. That’s what Southaven resident Josh Chrestman did Friday, with gloves on his hands and a protective mask on his face.

“I've actually got a pocket full of these gloves man. You cannot be too careful,” he said. “I protect myself. I've got three young children.”

The governor also closed all parks and playgrounds hoping to stop people from gathering and kids from playing together. Walking trails will remain open. However, non-essential businesses like gyms, movie theaters and nail salons have been ordered to shut down.

“This is a situation that obviously none of us wanted to be in. We hate this,” Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite said. “The sooner we can beat this virus and limit the spread then we can get all the businesses back open.”

The Desoto County Sheriff says deputies will be checking to make sure residents comply and non-essential businesses stay closed. Restaurants are still allowed to offer carry-out, curbside and delivery.