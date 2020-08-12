Mississippi sees jump in virus cases after improving numbers

Gov. Tate Reeves sports a “Mississippi Strong” face mask following his coronavirus news briefing in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Reeves and other state officials provided reporters an update on the coronavirus and the state’s ongoing strategy to limit transmission. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has reported one of its highest single-day increases in coronavirus-related deaths.

The announcement comes soon after Gov. Tate Reeves said he thinks the state is beginning to turn a corner in the coronavirus pandemic. The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,081 new confirmed cases and 45 deaths on Wednesday, one of the top five single-day death tolls in the state since the start of the pandemic.

The increase comes after a few days of decreasing numbers, which Reeves said made him feel cautiously optimistic. The governor has the new cases and deaths represent individuals who were exposed weeks ago.