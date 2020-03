JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Health reports two more presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus.

One of the patients is a 65-year-old Forrest County woman who traveled to North Carolina. She has been hospitalized.

The second is a Forrest County man who recently traveled to Florida. He isolated himself at home after showing symptoms.

In all, Mississippi has three presumped cases and 42 individuals who are being tested at this time.