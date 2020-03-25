Mississippi reports second death from coronavirus

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Health says a second man has died from the coronavirus.

The Holmes County man was not identified, but health officials said he was between 60 to 65 years of age and had underlying health conditions.

This is the state’s second death. The first reported death was a Hancock County man in the same age range with underlying health conditions.

As of Tuesday evening, the state reported 320 cases of coronavirus, with 29 cases in Desoto County.

MSDH State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs, MD, MPH urged all Mississippians to take action.

“Please do your part by practicing all preventive measures. It is vitally important that we all do what we can right now to help slow the spread of this virus.”

Preventive measures include:

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, especially after coughing or sneezing, blowing your nose, and using the bathroom. Effective handwashing takes about 20 seconds, and includes cleaning under fingernails, between fingers, and washing the back of hands as well as the front.

Stay home if you are sick and avoid close contact with anyone who is ill.

Cover your coughs and sneezes. When possible, cough, sneeze or blow your nose into a tissue, and throw the tissue away.

If you are sick, especially with shortness of breath, severe cough, fever or severe chest pain, call a doctor or healthcare provider for instructions on being safely examined.

Avoid social gatherings where 10 people or more would come into close contact.

Practice social distancing: stay at least six feet apart from others in a group.