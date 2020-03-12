Mississippi reports first presumptive positive coronavirus case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi State Department of Health said Wednesday afternoon that the state has its first presumptive positive coronavirus case.

The test was sent to the CDC for final positive verification.

The man who tested positive was in Forrest County, which contains Hattiesburg. The State Department of Health said the man recently traveled to Florida.

After confirmation of the virus, the man self-isolated himself at home and was not taken to the hospital.

The Department of Health said it is conducting an investigation to limit the spread of the virus.

The Mississippi Department of Health will host a press conference Thursday at 11 a.m. about the case.