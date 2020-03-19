Mississippi reports first coronavirus death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported the first death from coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi on Thursday.

The man was 60-65 years old, from Hancock County, and had chronic underlying conditions, the state said. He died in a Louisiana hospital.

“As the coronavirus outbreak began claiming lives across the world, we knew this would eventually hit Mississippi. But that doesn’t make it any easier for Mississippi to lose one of our own. Elee and I are praying for all their loved ones and their community as we all deal with this tragic loss,” said Gov. Tate Reeves.

Currently, Mississippi has reported 50 positive cases. A total of 602 have been tested by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory and private laboratories.