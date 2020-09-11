Mississippi offering free COVID tests for school employees and childcare workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi is offering free drive-through COVID tests for school and child care facility employees.

The state health department says teachers and staff, school administrators and even day care workers of licensed facilities can get tested for COVID-19 at certain community testing locations, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Appointments are required and the state has a list of dates and counties where testing will be available. 

Information is on the Mississippi Department of Health website.

