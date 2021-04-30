Mississippi lifts capacity restrictions on indoor and outdoor events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All capacity restrictions on indoor and outdoor events in Mississippi have been lifted under a new executive order that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced executive order 1551 Friday afternoon. It also applies to K-12 school events.

“Getting our kids back in school last August was one of the most important decision of the pandemic and keeping them in the classroom is one of my top priorities,” Reeves said in a statement. “Even so – our class of 2021 has not been afforded a normal senior year. I want every one of them to attend their graduation and I want everyone in their family to be able to join them!”

A copy of executive order 1551 can be found here.